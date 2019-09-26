EPS for LKQ (LKQ) Expected At $0.58; TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s profit would be $178.75 million giving it 13.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, LKQ Corporation’s analysts see -10.77% EPS growth. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. It is down 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 49 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 38 trimmed and sold holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 41.17 million shares, down from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding TG Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 14.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Ra Capital Management Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. for 6.88 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 1.15 million shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridger Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 3.41 million shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 854,360 shares.

