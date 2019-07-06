EPS for LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Expected At $-0.20; Mcdermott International (MDR) Sellers Increased By 8.59% Their Shorts

Mcdermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) had an increase of 8.59% in short interest. MDR’s SI was 33.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.59% from 31.27M shares previously. With 6.85 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mcdermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s short sellers to cover MDR’s short positions. The SI to Mcdermott International Inc’s float is 18.98%. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 2.84 million shares traded. McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) has declined 65.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.02% the S&P500. Some Historical MDR News: 14/03/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – COS HAVE RECEIVED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN RUSSIA FOR PROPOSED COMBINATION; 12/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $25.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RBNZ’S MCDERMOTT SAYS WILL BE PUBLISHING NON-ATTRIBUTED RECORDS OF POLICY MEETINGS THAT REFLECT ANY DIFFERENCES OF VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT REITERATES REJECTION OF SUBSEA 7’S NON-BINDING,; 23/04/2018 – CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON COMPANY NV – WILL NOT HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DUE TO PENDING COMBINATION WITH MCDERMOTT; 23/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT, CB&I SEES COMBINATION CLOSING IN MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – McDermott International Sees 2018 Net $120M-Net $145M; 19/04/2018 – Chicago Bridge/McDermott optimistic on shareholder approvals, source says [16:29 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/04/2018 – McDermott: Proposal Undervalues Company, Not an Attractive Alternative to CB&I Combination; 15/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Management Buys New 1.5% Position in McDermott

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, LivePerson, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 236,820 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN)

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,665 activity. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider Munro Scott sold $19,665.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea gas and oil projects.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Among 7 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer.

