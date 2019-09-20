EPS for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Expected At $0.16; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. LOB’s profit would be $6.44 million giving it 28.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 100,442 shares traded. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has declined 31.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LOB News: 07/05/2018 – ENGIE NORTH AMERICA STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF LIVE OAK PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE North America Begins Construction of Live Oak Wind Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Named to Bankrate’s List of Best Online Savings Accounts; 22/03/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK, FOURPOINTE CONSULTING AND FICOMM PARTNERS COMBINE EXPERTISE, SHOW FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS CLEAR PATH TO ONE BILLION AUM; 25/05/2018 – REG-ltaleaf: disposal of EPC and O&M PV LOB of TerniEnergia, signed a MoU with GIL Capital Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Canapi Inc. Names Timur Davis as Principal; 12/04/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces John Wahl Joins Mergers & Acquisitions Team; 30/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces Ryan Furstenau and John Randall Join Mergers & Acquisitions Team; 21/03/2018 – IKEA Breaks Ground on Future Store in Live Oak, TX Opening Spring 2019

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 112 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 119 cut down and sold holdings in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 71.22 million shares, up from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 96 Increased: 72 New Position: 40.

More notable recent Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Live Oak Bank Surpasses $1 Billion in Community Pharmacy Loans – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Little-Known Bank Stock I Am Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company has market cap of $742.32 million. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. It also offers loans comprising small business administration loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “After entering Houston in 2018, Midwestern bank to move local office later this month – Houston Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 366,120 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.21 million shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 340,537 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 1.77% invested in the company for 111,692 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 387,194 shares.