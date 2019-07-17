EPS for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Expected At $0.10; Shorts at Plug Power (PLUG) Raised By 0.59%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) had an increase of 0.59% in short interest. PLUG’s SI was 39.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.59% from 38.82M shares previously. With 2.66M avg volume, 15 days are for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s short sellers to cover PLUG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 2.47M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 6.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 21/05/2018 – Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Speak at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investment Conference; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Mgmt Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Plug Power; 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF $100M OF CONV SR; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.08; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.07; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO SEES BIGGEST BENEFIT FROM TAX CREDITS IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.10 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. LOB’s profit would be $4.02M giving it 41.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 71,833 shares traded. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has declined 42.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LOB News: 30/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces Ryan Furstenau and John Randall Join Mergers & Acquisitions Team; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE NORTH AMERICA STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF LIVE OAK PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE North America Begins Construction of Live Oak Wind Project in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces John Wahl Joins Mergers & Acquisitions Team; 15/03/2018 – Live Oak Bank Announces Mark Cyrus Joins Automotive Care Lending Team; 03/05/2018 – Live Oak Bank Named to Bankrate’s List of Best Online Savings Accounts; 25/05/2018 – REG-ltaleaf: disposal of EPC and O&M PV LOB of TerniEnergia, signed a MoU with GIL Capital Ltd; 19/04/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK NAMES SUSAN JANSON CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – LIVE OAK BANK, FOURPOINTE CONSULTING AND FICOMM PARTNERS COMBINE EXPERTISE, SHOW FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS CLEAR PATH TO ONE BILLION AUM; 07/05/2018 – ENGIE: LIVE OAK IS SCHEDULED TO BE ONLINE BY END OF ’18

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company has market cap of $666.25 million. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. It also offers loans comprising small business administration loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Plug Power had 6 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $566.91 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.