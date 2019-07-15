EPS for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Expected At $-0.07; Last Week Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Coverage

Analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Liquidity Services, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 53,604 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Among 3 analysts covering Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Liquidity Services, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 83,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 11,290 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Company holds 62,718 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 15,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 208,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated reported 3,679 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 2,825 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 26,231 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 51,302 shares.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.60 million. The company??s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

