EPS for LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Expected At $0.01; Ralph Lauren (RL) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141 target in Monday, March 18 report. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of RL in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. See Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Mixed Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $123.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.LIQT’s profit would be $205,187 giving it 205.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 276,356 shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YGYI, MBOT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LiqTech International to Report Second Quarter Financial Results – PR Newswire” on August 06, 2014. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiqTech Announces Agreement To Acquire Operations Of Provital Solutions – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2014 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Automotive car stocks directory at Investorideas.com; green auto stocks, publicly traded auto manufacturers and suppliers – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 21,598 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 100,000 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 229,116 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 1.95 million are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Two Sigma Limited Company holds 0% or 24,389 shares in its portfolio. 259,000 were accumulated by Selz Capital Ltd Llc. Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 192,009 shares in its portfolio. Awm Inv has 2.25% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Apis Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.19% or 460,000 shares. Eam Lc has invested 0.27% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 157,524 were accumulated by Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. 375,578 were reported by Prelude Management Ltd. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 46,336 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.42M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $168.25 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 512 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Systematic Limited Partnership holds 78,539 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset holds 0.05% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 6,260 shares. Westpac owns 77,437 shares. Dana Inv Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,154 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.16% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 45,120 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 35,606 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 346,501 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Affinity Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.68% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 25,661 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 50,623 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 15 shares.

The stock decreased 3.39% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 1.14M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mitigating The Impact Of Cargo Loss And Damage With Logistics Orchestrationâ„¢ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: 2 Retail Stocks to Sell Now – Schaeffers Research” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ralph Lauren Stock Dropped 5% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.