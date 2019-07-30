EPS for LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Expected At $0.01; BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (BCNAF) SI Decreased By 50%

BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. BCNAF’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $211.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.LIQT’s profit would be $205,187 giving it 211.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 75,914 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers

More news for Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “After Surging 80% YTD, Barco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cinema, home cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; image processing, indoor, and outdoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YGYI, MBOT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 – PR Newswire” published on November 07, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiqTech International, Inc. to Discuss the Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2014 and the Future Outlook – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 06, 2014.