EPS for Lindsay (LNN) Expected At $0.34; Steel Dynamics (STLD) SI Increased By 21.32%

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) had an increase of 21.32% in short interest. STLD’s SI was 5.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.32% from 4.21M shares previously. With 2.74 million avg volume, 2 days are for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD)’s short sellers to cover STLD’s short positions. The SI to Steel Dynamics Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO

Analysts expect Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. LNN’s profit would be $3.67 million giving it 67.44 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Lindsay Corporation’s analysts see -32.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 143,030 shares traded or 48.13% up from the average. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $989.32 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 176.38 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.