EPS for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Expected At $0.05; Fonar (FONR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.LIND's profit would be $2.29M giving it 91.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see -83.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 112,846 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 33.72% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.29% the S&P500.

Fonar Corp (FONR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.13, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 25 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 22 sold and decreased their stock positions in Fonar Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.09 million shares, up from 3.08 million shares in 2018Q4.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. The company has market cap of $834.62 million. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. It has a 57.3 P/E ratio. The firm operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 22,038 shares traded. FONAR Corporation (FONR) has declined 19.89% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.76% of its portfolio in FONAR Corporation for 18,909 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 41,402 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley has 0.12% invested in the company for 25,084 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc., a Japan-based fund reported 14,158 shares.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. The company has market cap of $138.59 million. It operates in two divisions, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down.

