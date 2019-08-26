EPS for Limoneira Company (LMNR) Expected At $0.41; Perceptive Advisors Cut By $6.32 Million Its Retrophin (RTRX) Stake

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LMNR’s profit would be $7.29M giving it 11.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 44,160 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock rose 4.05%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.05M shares with $69.13 million value, down from 3.34 million last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $561.41M valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.33M shares traded or 121.65% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Global Blood Therapeutics Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 5.53M valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 234,836 shares and now owns 289,857 shares. Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 108.49% above currents $13.07 stock price. Retrophin had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) rating on Friday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $2300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fosun invested in 56,837 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 11,529 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 9,911 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. 17,116 were reported by Voya Management Ltd Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.05% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Numerixs Techs accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 26,595 shares. Strs Ohio reported 32,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 33,140 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. The insider Teague Alex M bought $9,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 714,790 shares. Whittier holds 22,089 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors has invested 1.87% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 6,621 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 6,338 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 602,908 are held by Stephens Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,304 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 79,000 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 140 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 41,200 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 29.10% above currents $18.59 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.