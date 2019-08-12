EPS for Limoneira Company (LMNR) Expected At $0.41; Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (PAGS) SI Increased By 12.74%

Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:PAGS) had an increase of 12.74% in short interest. PAGS’s SI was 18.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.74% from 16.49M shares previously. With 2.19M avg volume, 9 days are for Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:PAGS)’s short sellers to cover PAGS’s short positions. The SI to Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 11.64%. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 573,977 shares traded. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has risen 51.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGS News: 16/04/2018 – PagSeguro Announces Marcos Lisboa as New Independent Member of Bd of Directors and Audit Committee; 02/05/2018 – PagSeguro First Quarter 2018 Results – Reminder; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 09/03/2018 MOVES-UOL, controlling shareholder of PagSeguro, hires former Cielo CEO; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Pagseguro Digital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LMNR’s profit would be $7.29M giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 26,056 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 20,622 shares. First L P has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 6,338 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers holds 19,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 3,628 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 244,573 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 22,089 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 178,894 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amer Int Gp owns 9,483 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Teton Advsrs accumulated 139,475 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru reported 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 27.19% above currents $18.87 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. Stephens maintained Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $25 target.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity. $9,850 worth of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) was bought by Teague Alex M.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Limoneira: Update And Interview With CFO Mark Palamountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Limoneira Company’s (NASDAQ:LMNR) 1.5% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Limoneira’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $335.37 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 127.5 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Among 7 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. PagSeguro Digital has $6500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $45.29’s average target is 3.00% above currents $43.97 stock price. PagSeguro Digital had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAGS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PAGS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PagSeguro Digital Stock Climbed 11.6% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.