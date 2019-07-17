EPS for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Expected At $0.19; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered By $2.03 Million Its Wayfair (W) Stake

Analysts expect Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. LMB’s profit would be $1.45M giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Limbach Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 25,063 shares traded. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) has declined 34.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN – $24 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Limbach Holdings Announces Appointment of Laurel Krzeminski to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.60; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $510 MLN – $530 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MLN GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/04/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 10.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 28, 2017 – SEC FILING

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 13,716 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock rose 20.41%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.04 million shares with $154.75 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $13.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 809,746 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30

More notable recent Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Limbach Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Strengthens as Rate Cut Hopes Fade: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Small Business Optimism Remains Strong in June: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.55 million. It operates in two divisions, Construction and Service. It has a 25.35 P/E ratio. The firm provides services in the areas of HVAC , plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 23,739 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.85 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 14,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,904 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Hbk Invs LP invested in 58,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Swiss Bancshares reported 195,900 shares. Smith Thomas W stated it has 25.59% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 418,000 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 3.12 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 31 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 15 insider sales for $12.23 million activity. 14,000 shares valued at $1.67M were sold by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11. Shah Niraj sold $1.67M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. 33 shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero, worth $3,591. 1,000 shares were sold by Macri Edmond, worth $100,050 on Friday, January 18. On Tuesday, May 14 Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $16,542 were sold by Oblak Steve on Friday, February 1.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 976,119 shares to 1.65 million valued at $61.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 42,133 shares and now owns 535,709 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was raised too.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wayfair and Homes For Our Troops Partner to Support Accessible Homes for Veterans – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair Employees Protest Contract To Supply Beds To U.S. Detention Facilities – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.