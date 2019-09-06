EPS for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Expected At $-0.02; Shorts at Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Raised By 4.12%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) had an increase of 4.12% in short interest. MRNS’s SI was 4.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.12% from 3.90 million shares previously. With 516,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s short sellers to cover MRNS’s short positions. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 2.10M shares traded or 90.16% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7632. About 19,174 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has declined 69.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3,450 activity. GAYNOR JOSEPH J JR had bought 3,000 shares worth $3,450 on Wednesday, May 15.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $17.68 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 0.91% less from 6.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 294,126 are owned by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund L P has 391,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has 18,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 16 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). Creative Planning reported 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 14,525 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) for 20,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 50,982 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). 86,000 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. 2.29M are held by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH).

Among 3 analysts covering Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marinus has $21 highest and $500 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 511.24% above currents $1.69 stock price. Marinus had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Mizuho maintained Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $5 target.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $88.86 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 23,489 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 25,800 shares. Fosun Limited has 390,860 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 13,216 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bailard Incorporated stated it has 33,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 86,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 375,630 shares. 2.47M are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc.