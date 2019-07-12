EPS for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Expected At $0.38; Rush Enterprises – Class A (RUSHA) SI Decreased By 19.45%

Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had a decrease of 19.45% in short interest. RUSHA’s SI was 371,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.45% from 461,600 shares previously. With 158,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s short sellers to cover RUSHA’s short positions. The SI to Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A’s float is 0.98%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 172,989 shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $2.01 EPS change or 84.10% from last quarter’s $2.39 EPS. LGND’s profit would be $7.45 million giving it 75.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s analysts see -60.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.64% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 325,846 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of LGND in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $254 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.48 P/E ratio. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand out-licenses Captisol to SQ Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ligand Pharma (LGND) Announces Positive Top Line Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Captisol-enabled Iohexol – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,429 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability owns 187,253 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 0.05% or 7,726 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc holds 18,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 27,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,964 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 7,741 shares. Clarivest Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 10,872 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 44,649 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Redwood Llc has invested 1.4% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 35,294 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 332 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L, worth $283,750 on Tuesday, May 14. 1,000 shares were bought by Aryeh Jason, worth $109,510 on Wednesday, May 29.