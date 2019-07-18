EPS for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Expected At $0.27; Korn Ferry International Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 61.97% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. LBRT’s profit would be $30.38M giving it 11.63 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 657,262 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Korn Ferry International (KFY) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 115 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 92 cut down and sold their holdings in Korn Ferry International. The investment managers in our database reported: 48.57 million shares, down from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Korn Ferry International in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 67 Increased: 86 New Position: 29.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry for 30,659 shares. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 135,681 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 318,325 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 0.96% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 314,574 shares.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 21.89 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.