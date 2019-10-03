EPS for Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Expected At $0.39; Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered International Speedway (ISCA) Holding By $27.81 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased International Speedway Corp (ISCA) stake by 36.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as International Speedway Corp (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.10M shares with $49.22 million value, down from 1.73 million last quarter. International Speedway Corp now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 219,728 shares traded or 39.93% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. LBRDK’s profit would be $70.75M giving it 67.51 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s analysts see 457.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 284,353 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has risen 29.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Liberty Broadband; 10/04/2018 Liberty Broadband Corporation to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDK); 27/04/2018 – Liberty Broadband Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Broadband Presenting at Conference May 14

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Speedway Motorsports exits Wall Street in $800 million merger – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Merger Agreement With NASCAR Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Speedway Corporation Names New VP of Consumer Sales – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ISCA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Inc holds 8,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 262,600 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. 8,990 are owned by Aqr Ltd. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 58,306 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 53,171 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 6,501 were accumulated by Federated Pa. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 156,098 shares in its portfolio. 154,477 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 38,368 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,487 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.11 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 270.03 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.