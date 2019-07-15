EPS for LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Expected At $1.64; Medley Capital (MCC) Sentiment Is 0.61

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 13.68% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. LGIH’s profit would be $37.60 million giving it 11.29 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, LGI Homes, Inc.’s analysts see 124.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 155,814 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting lnvented (LGI-2302); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564)

Medley Capital Corp (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Medley Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.55 million shares, down from 12.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Medley Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NexPoint responds to Medley Capital vote results – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces March 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medley Capital Corporation’s Shareholders Re-Elect Arthur Ainsberg and Seth Taube To Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 30,464 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 7C, EST. 14C; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $7.02; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY; 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 31/05/2018 – Medley Genomics Awarded NCI SBIR to Advance Development of Novel Data Analytics for Personalized Cancer Treatments; 13/03/2018 MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE RISES 19.3% ON YEAR

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $137.82 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Snider Michael Larry sold $1.00 million.

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LGIH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Llc owns 31,825 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 10,753 were accumulated by Citigroup. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 4,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 262,358 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 18,217 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 4,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 114,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 3,601 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 8,017 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,643 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.17M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,656 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.