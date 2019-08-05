EPS for LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Expected At $-0.49; Last Week Cerner (CERN) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, July 8. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by SunTrust. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 to “Underweight”. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, LG Display Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 512.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.11 million shares traded or 173.15% up from the average. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 19/03/2018 – LG Display to Showcase Luflex OLED Lighting Products At Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ; 25/04/2018 – LG Display posts first-quarter loss on low LCD prices; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 18/03/2018 AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Rev KRW5.675T Vs KRW7.062T; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.60 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.21 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 45,841 shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 0.72% or 44,137 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Llc has 20,166 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 13,283 shares. Fincl Advisers holds 0.18% or 441,617 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 15,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.08% or 2,513 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 35,429 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Gradient Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 451,509 are owned by St James Investment Ltd. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was bought by GREISCH JOHN J on Thursday, May 2.

