EPS for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Expected At $0.20; DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Had 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. LXP’s profit would be $46.97M giving it 12.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Lexington Realty Trust’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Sell Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $9 Maintain

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lexington Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Company holds 2.1% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 146,453 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.03% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 25,583 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 13,315 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 11.46M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0% or 22,895 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Schroder Invest holds 120,964 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 86,761 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 1.85M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05