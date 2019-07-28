EPS for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Expected At $-0.09; Continental Resources (CLR) Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 136 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 136 cut down and sold stock positions in Continental Resources Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 72.35 million shares, down from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Continental Resources Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 98 Increased: 86 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 256,437 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 31.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA CASH & OTHER $262.3M; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Sees Improvements in Diarrhea Severity and Nutritional Status With XERMELO; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Lexicon Relocation Acquires UK-Based Sterling Mobility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $604.69 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained the shares of LXRX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. for 96,050 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.77 million shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 5.14% invested in the company for 49,415 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 63,702 shares.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.34 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.48M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.