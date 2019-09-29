EPS for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Expected At $0.27; Polar Securities Has Cut By $4.07 Million Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,800 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 602,200 shares with $21.02 million value, down from 722,000 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $31.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 10.47 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 8.LEVI’s profit would be $105.98 million giving it 17.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Levi Strauss & Co.’s analysts see 58.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 609,343 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Levi Strauss declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Levi Strauss Can Overcome Its Biggest Weakness – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Increase in Fourth Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Levi Strauss: Cultural Transformation And Growth Opportunities In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. It has a 18.76 P/E ratio. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites.

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Levi Strauss has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 24.93% above currents $19.21 stock price. Levi Strauss had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $1900 target. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Polar Securities Inc increased Global Wtr Res Inc stake by 335,033 shares to 499,183 valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Twelve Seas Investment Compa stake by 711,110 shares and now owns 2.65M shares. Nutrien Ltd (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter: What They Said Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could Twitter Stock Hit New All-Time Highs? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer: Disney, Salesforce ‘Were Wrong’ For Not Buying Twitter – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 103.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -3.26% below currents $41.35 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4.

