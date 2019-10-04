EPS for LendingClub (LC) Expected At $0.01; SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (SHLDQ) Shorts Lowered By 7.42%

Analysts expect LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. LC’s profit would be $895,154 giving it 283.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, LendingClub Corporation’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 339,925 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Susan Athey Has Joined as the Newest Member of Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT LEGALLY UNWARRANTED; 25/04/2018 – U.S. regulator sues LendingClub over hidden fees; 25/04/2018 – FTC Accuses LendingClub With Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC CHARGES LENDING CLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 09/05/2018 – QCM Proposes LendingClub Revamp Top Executive Compensation Structure; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PROPOSES THAT LENDINGCLUB REVAMPS ITS TOP EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Disappointed That It Wasn’t Possible to Resolve This Matter Constructively With Agency’s Current Leadership; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts LendingClub Investors to the July 2, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) had a decrease of 7.42% in short interest. SHLDQ’s SI was 6.64 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.42% from 7.17M shares previously. With 722,300 avg volume, 9 days are for SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s short sellers to cover SHLDQ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2512. About 79,029 shares traded. Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.44 million. It operates in two divisions, Kmart and Sears Domestic. It currently has negative earnings. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

More notable recent Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “For Q2 Earnings, Rite Aid Stock Must Bank on Positive Guidance – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sears Bankruptcy Is In Chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sears sues Lampert for asset stripping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingClub names ex-Alibaba exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palomar Holdings and Cohen & Company the only financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.