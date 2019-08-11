EPS for Legacy Housing (LEGH) Expected At $0.30; Golar Lng Limitedhares (GLNG) Shorts Up By 7.65%

Golar Lng Limitedhares (NASDAQ:GLNG) had an increase of 7.65% in short interest. GLNG’s SI was 8.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.65% from 8.12 million shares previously. With 990,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Golar Lng Limitedhares (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s short sellers to cover GLNG’s short positions. The SI to Golar Lng Limitedhares’s float is 9.53%. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS

Analysts expect Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 12.LEGH’s profit would be $7.42M giving it 10.71 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Legacy Housing Corporation’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 13,714 shares traded. Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 119.04% above currents $13.39 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legacy Housing Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Announces Auditor Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legacy Housing Corporation Adds Analyst Coverage (Nasdaq:LEGH) Nasdaq:LEGH – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legacy Housing Corporation Announces $10000000 Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Record 2018 Results Nasdaq:LEGH – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.