EPS for Legacy Housing (LEGH) Expected At $0.30; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Sentiment Is 0.71

Analysts expect Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 12.LEGH’s profit would be $7.42M giving it 10.62 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Legacy Housing Corporation’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 5,041 shares traded. Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold equity positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company has market cap of $314.97 million. The firm makes and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities.

More notable recent Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LEGH or INVH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legacy Housing Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Announces Auditor Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBRE Buys Omaha Affiliate, Strengthens Foothold in Midwest – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legacy Housing Corporation Adds Analyst Coverage (Nasdaq:LEGH) Nasdaq:LEGH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $4.11 million, or $0.37 Per Share, for the Second Quarter; Closed on F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. Acquisition on July 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $125.31 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 28.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

The stock increased 3.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1,685 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c