EPS for Lear (LEA) Expected At $3.49; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Vmware (VMW) Position By $59.27 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 36.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp holds 629,719 shares with $105.30M value, down from 984,658 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $61.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 2.27M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $213.07 million giving it 8.52 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 879,343 shares traded or 41.34% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.14’s average target is 16.16% above currents $150.78 stock price. Vmware had 23 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Thursday, September 5. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 26.48% above currents $118.9 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

