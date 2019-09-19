EPS for Lear (LEA) Expected At $3.49; Invesco LTD Raised By $66.80 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $213.06M giving it 8.52 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 492,915 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Invesco Ltd increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 15.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 570,931 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Invesco Ltd holds 4.20M shares with $494.81M value, up from 3.63 million last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 2.09 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 26.43% above currents $118.94 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Friday, July 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target. Citigroup maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18500 target in Monday, April 29 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns owns 0.27% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1.48M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 37,667 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0% or 1,837 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 57,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 51,561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,625 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 82,153 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 113,659 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 32,094 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,362 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 49,267 shares. 33,214 are held by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.07% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Com invested in 0% or 90 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 68,723 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 28 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 81,954 shares. Natixis accumulated 87,462 shares. First Interstate State Bank has 750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service owns 358,593 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 805,719 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 118,416 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd stated it has 1,960 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has 4,870 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 68,403 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 86,244 shares. Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,940 shares.

Invesco Ltd decreased Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 491,314 shares to 35,126 valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ion Geophysical Corp stake by 88,440 shares and now owns 614,564 shares. Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was reduced too.