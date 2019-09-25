EPS for Lear (LEA) Expected At $3.49; Icu Medical Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $213.06 million giving it 8.33 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 404,480 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 107 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 97 reduced and sold stock positions in Icu Medical Inc. The funds in our database now have: 18.75 million shares, up from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Icu Medical Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 42,456 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 410,565 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.1% or 200,879 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Midas owns 16,700 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset L P invested in 0.09% or 125,761 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company owns 16,200 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.14% or 14,917 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 207,823 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,963 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 114,143 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 74.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. for 79,119 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 100,835 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partner Fund Management L.P. has 1.85% invested in the company for 386,592 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 4,990 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 406,370 shares traded or 71.14% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41 million for 26.27 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.