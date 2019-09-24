EPS for Lear (LEA) Expected At $3.49; CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE) Sentiment Is 1.37

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 48 funds started new or increased holdings, while 35 sold and reduced their equity positions in CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS. The funds in our database now own: 16.29 million shares, down from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 18 Increased: 30 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $213.05M giving it 8.51 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 419,031 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 119,401 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $255.37 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Group L.P. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Tekla Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,853 shares.

Analysts await Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.85 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 26.57% above currents $118.81 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, June 24 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14400 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Communication Asset Us holds 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 11,831 shares. Financial Serv invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0.02% stake. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 35,356 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability accumulated 57,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sg Americas Securities Limited invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 681,330 are held by Investec Asset. 25,118 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 29,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Regions has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,437 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 5,935 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.