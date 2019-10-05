EPS for LCI Industries (LCII) Expected At $1.46; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 128.42% above currents $2.92 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) earned “Neutral” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $136.51 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. The OEM segment makes or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.