EPS for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Expected At $0.49; Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter's $0.35 EPS. LAWS's profit would be $4.39 million giving it 19.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Lawson Products, Inc.'s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 712 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 144.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 95,262 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)'s stock declined 17.75%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 161,112 shares with $1.42M value, up from 65,850 last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $88.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 1.62 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.00 million activity. 1.72M Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares with value of $55.16M were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. On Friday, January 18 the insider PORT RONALD B sold $27.76M. $59,233 worth of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was bought by MOON MARK F. The insider Errant James S sold 395,943 shares worth $12.67M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Lawson Products, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) or 10,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 0% or 9,012 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,353 shares. Teton Advisors has 0.89% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,021 shares. American Int Group invested in 0% or 4,262 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 16,573 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 700 shares stake. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 307,075 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv owns 12,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 104,051 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 25,785 shares.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $339.48 million. The company's products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 38.62 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

