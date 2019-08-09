EPS for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Expected At $1.16; 5 Analysts Covering Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)

Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to report $1.16 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 13.43% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. T_LB’s profit would be $49.09M giving it 9.72 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Laurentian Bank of Canada’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 139,299 shares traded. Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.2% :LB US; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Reports February 2018 Sales; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Bath & Body Works Same-Store Sales Up 8%; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00; 29/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS L BRANDS, IDR AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 10/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 1Q at Lower End of EPS 15c-EPS 20c View; 20/04/2018 – DJ L Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LB); 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms L Brands, Inc.’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Among 7 analysts covering Empire Co Cl A NV (TSE:EMP.A), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Empire Co Cl A NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $34 target. Raymond James maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Desjardins Securities downgraded the shares of EMP.A in report on Monday, March 11 to “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. See Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $33.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $30.5 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada has $48 highest and $35 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is -8.27% below currents $45.11 stock price. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Sell” rating and $35 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. IBC maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, February 27. National Bank Canada downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Thursday, February 28. National Bank Canada has “Sell” rating and $36 target.

More notable recent Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands is losing its marketing chief – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of L Brands, Inc. – LB – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR ZUO LB JE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STG PVTL LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 1,236 shares traded. Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.