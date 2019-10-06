EPS for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Expected At $0.12; Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. LSCC’s profit would be $15.93 million giving it 40.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 1.50M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 21/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar has $1400 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13’s average target is 87.86% above currents $6.92 stock price. Vivint Solar had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) rating on Friday, August 9. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $1400 target. See Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 10.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 160.92 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association accumulated 209,129 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 417 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 33,981 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.01% or 776,065 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.05% or 719,300 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 0% or 19,184 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 232,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0% or 12,700 shares. Moreover, Pier Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 12,408 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 107,225 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 11,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Vivint Solar, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 108.26 million shares or 0.30% more from 107.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Lc holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 500,449 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 42,450 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 3.01M shares. D E Shaw & Commerce has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 158,315 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,826 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 30,823 shares. Invesco holds 2.00M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 248,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 406,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 23,058 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 61,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 36,057 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 17,435 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).

