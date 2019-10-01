EPS for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected At $1.50; Intevac (IVAC) Sentiment Is 1.14

Intevac Inc (IVAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.09, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 24 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 21 sold and reduced their stakes in Intevac Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.54 million shares, up from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intevac Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $59.50M giving it 18.76 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 146,956 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 18,613 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) has risen 14.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. for 446,433 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 366,169 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.24% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 184,780 shares.

Analysts await Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intevac, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Intevac, Inc: Micro-Cap Tech Could Be Set to Break Higher – Profit Confidential” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intevac Receives Record $40 Million Digital Night Vision Contract Award – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intevac Announces Agreement to Deliver its MATRIX PVD System for Evaluation and Qualification in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Applications – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sooner Or Later, The Progress At Intevac Will Push The Shares Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $121.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Landstar System, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,403 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 152,840 shares. Natixis holds 38,515 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 239,186 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Cibc World holds 0.04% or 53,600 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 24,966 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Quantbot Technologies L P holds 0.04% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 3,262 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). First Quadrant L P Ca reported 22,181 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Morgan Stanley holds 53,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 3,700 shares.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Landstar Guides Lower Due To “Tragic Accident” And Unfavorable Market Conditions – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.