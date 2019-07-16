EPS for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Expected At $0.09; HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (HPIFF) Shorts Decreased By 3.57%

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LMRK’s profit would be $2.28 million giving it 46.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 173,142 shares traded or 79.55% up from the average. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 7.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LMRK News: 23/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP – PRICED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $25.00 PER SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series C Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 29/05/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTS PRICING OF SECURITIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distributions for its Series B and Series C Preferred Units; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Landmark Infrastructure Series 2016-1; 29/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Securitization; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Prices Series C Preferred Units at $25.00 Per Series C Preferred Unit

HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. HPIFF’s SI was 3.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 3.25 million shares previously. It closed at $0.465 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in China. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm is also involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects; sale of mining equipment and components; sale of electricity; and investment in hydropower resources, coal, electricity, and heat industry, as well as provision of coal mine improvement services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 61 controlled power plants with a total controlled installed capacity of 48,139.7 MW, including 42,966.5 MW through coal-and gas-fired generating units, and 5,173.2 MW through renewable energy generating units comprising hydropower, wind power, solar power, and biomass energy.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $426.95 million. The firm leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. It has a 4.31 P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

