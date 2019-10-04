EPS for Lam Research (LRCX) Expected At $3.01; Clovis Oncology (CLVS)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $3.01 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 10.42% from last quarter’s $3.36 EPS. LRCX’s profit would be $435.95M giving it 19.02 P/E if the $3.01 EPS is correct. After having $3.62 EPS previously, Lam Research Corporation’s analysts see -16.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $229.05. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 78 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 65 cut down and sold their stock positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 48.57 million shares, down from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clovis Oncology Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 33 Increased: 56 New Position: 22.

Among 9 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lam Research has $28000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $228.22’s average target is -0.36% below currents $229.05 stock price. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $25200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $23500 target in Thursday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,854 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 21,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Allstate Corporation has 4,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 74,337 shares. 15,352 are held by Kwmg Lc. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp invested in 3.65% or 793,114 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 6,902 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.39% or 11,625 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.43% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.51% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 130,545 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 2,501 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc reported 12,689 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.29% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 818,085 shares.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.17 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 16.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Redmile Group Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. for 3.46 million shares. Kazazian Asset Management Llc owns 76,782 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.03% in the stock. Healthcor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.70 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

