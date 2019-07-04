EPS for Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Expected At $0.81; Chelsea Property Group (CPG) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. LKFN’s profit would be $20.75M giving it 14.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 34,478 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Lincluden Management Ltd holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for 11.34 million shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership owns 443,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. has 1.42% invested in the company for 6.26 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 0.94% in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 364,555 shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPG’s profit will be $87.67 million for 4.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

