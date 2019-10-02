EPS for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected At $0.35; Shorts at YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (YGEHY) Raised By 5.51%

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $17.53 million giving it 10.87 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 11,590 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had an increase of 5.51% in short interest. YGEHY’s SI was 247,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.51% from 234,200 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 8 days are for YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY)’s short sellers to cover YGEHY’s short positions. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.69 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $762.51 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity. Hanson James E. II bought 985 shares worth $16,154.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 27.16 million shares or 0.32% less from 27.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Raymond James Finance Advisors invested in 16,782 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 370 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Denali Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Gru Inc reported 30,989 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.03% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 11,020 shares. 3,000 are owned by Hm Payson & Co. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 34,476 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt stated it has 338,931 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 59,705 shares.