EPS for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected At $0.35; 0 Analysts Covering Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by First Analysis. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of SWIR in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Sell” rating. See Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $12 Downgrade

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. LBAI's profit would be $17.65 million giving it 11.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.'s analysts see 12.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 411,050 shares traded or 187.78% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500.

The stock increased 3.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 204,380 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $436.47 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43,303 activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider Hanson James E. II bought $14,347.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 7,726 shares. Century Cos invested in 0% or 47,899 shares. Cutler Management Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,750 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Georgia-based Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Dimensional Fund L P owns 0.02% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 3.01M shares. 17,833 were accumulated by Connors Investor Service. Jcsd Cap Ltd has 1.07% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Charles Schwab Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 42,500 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 1.21M shares. Lsv Asset owns 413,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership holds 43,396 shares. Bridgeway Management has 0.04% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 195,290 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $814.63 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.