EPS for Laboratory of America Holdings (LH) Expected At $2.85; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Sentiment Is 1.44

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 72 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 50 cut down and sold their stock positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 43.57 million shares, up from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 51 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $2.85 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 4.01% from last quarter’s $2.74 EPS. LH’s profit would be $278.45M giving it 14.51 P/E if the $2.85 EPS is correct. After having $2.93 EPS previously, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s analysts see -2.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 497,267 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 243,309 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $566.84 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 12.38% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 239,230 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Consulate Inc has 1.56% invested in the company for 243,061 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 186,324 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 15.76% above currents $165.43 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.