EPS for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Expected At $2.31; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding By $4.22 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 23.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 36,382 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 191,675 shares with $22.36M value, up from 155,293 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $2.31 EPS on October, 14.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 29.78% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. LHX’s profit would be $506.82M giving it 22.49 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.44 EPS previously, L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 847,423 shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.59 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 26.44 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 13.30% above currents $207.77 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings.

