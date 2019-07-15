EPS for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (HRS) Expected At $2.30; Invesco LTD Increased By $4.69 Million Its Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Position

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report $2.30 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 29.21% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. HRS’s profit would be $509.25M giving it 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS is correct. After having $2.11 EPS previously, L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 9.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Harris Co. Mud 383’s, Tx Goult; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children; 25/04/2018 – The Harris Law Firm Attorneys Voted Rising Stars; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Invesco Ltd increased Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 133,976 shares as Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Invesco Ltd holds 1.08 million shares with $38.16 million value, up from 949,637 last quarter. Horace Mann Educators Corp N now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 42,098 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M

Harris Corporation provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $6.35M was sold by DUFFY ROBERT L.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold L3Harris Technologies, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings.

