EPS for KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Expected At $-0.15; Shorts at INNOVENT BIOLOGICS COMMON SHARES CAY (IVBXF) Lowered By 45.55%

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report $-0.15 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, KVH Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 13,911 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018

INNOVENT BIOLOGICS INC COMMON SHARES CAY (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) had a decrease of 45.55% in short interest. IVBXF’s SI was 293,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 45.55% from 539,000 shares previously. It closed at $3.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical firm in China. The company has market cap of $. The firm develops a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, and autoimmune and metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal drug candidates, including Tyvyt , anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of gastric cancer, solid tumors, and esophageal carcinoma; IBI-301, a rituximab biosimilar for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and rheumatoid arthritis; IBI-303, an adalimumab biosimilar for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and IBI-305, a bevacizumab biosimilar for the treatment of oncology.

