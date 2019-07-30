EPS for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Expected At $-0.31; Vivus (VVUS) SI Increased By 6.95%

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.25% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 189,549 shares traded. Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has risen 246.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 242.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KRYS News: 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 10/05/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN THE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF KB103, A FIRST-IN-CLASS TOPICAL GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA; 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 lncorporating into Anchoring Fibrils with Proper Structural Orientation; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 26/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND on KB103 to Begin Enrolling Patients for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 26/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND on KB103 to Begin Enrolling Patients for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolys; 27/03/2018 Krystal Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for KB103, Topical Gene Therapy Candidate for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 26/04/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC – INITIAL DATA FROM STUDY OF KB103 ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces Dosing of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 trial of KB103, a First-in-Class Topical Gene Therapy for th

Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS) had an increase of 6.95% in short interest. VVUS’s SI was 735,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.95% from 687,500 shares previously. With 83,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s short sellers to cover VVUS’s short positions. The SI to Vivus Inc’s float is 8.4%. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 22,134 shares traded. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has declined 26.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022580 Company: VIVUS; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Enters $120M Senior Secured Note Purchase Agreement With Funds Managed by Athyrium; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS: Kenneth Suh Will Continue as Pres and CEO of Willow Biopharma; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS RESTRUCTURES DEBT & GAINS ACCESS TO NEW CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands its Commercial Product Portfolio with the Acquisition of PANCREAZE®; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 13/03/2018 VIVUS 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q Rev $11.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS IN A $120M SR SECURED NOTE BUY PACT W/ ATHYRIUM FUNDS

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company has market cap of $36.91 million. The firm offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension.

