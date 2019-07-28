EPS for Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Expected At $0.09; Portolan Capital Management Lowered Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake By $3.13 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 42.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 10.10%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 186,957 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 322,933 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $689.25 million valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 539,924 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. KRNT’s profit would be $3.63 million giving it 85.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 140,649 shares traded. Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has risen 74.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNT News: 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q Rev $31.1M; 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q EPS 2c; 26/03/2018 Kornit Digital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 39 Days; 23/05/2018 – Kornit Digital Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Kornit Digital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 03/04/2018 – Kornit Digital receives multi-million-dollar orders for recently announced Avalanche HD6; 14/05/2018 – Pier Capital LLC Exits Position in Kornit Digital; 03/04/2018 – Kornit Digital Receives multi-M-dollar Orders for Recently Announced Avalanche HD6

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Hagan David sold $736,350 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Monday, February 11. Hovenier Peter sold $119,750 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,615 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke holds 979,804 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Invesco holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 69,143 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,775 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Blair William And Commerce Il holds 0.01% or 91,835 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 77,397 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stephens Ar holds 0% or 439 shares. Kistler invested in 277 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 238,403 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 173,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 26,727 shares to 92,778 valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bandwidth Inc. stake by 254,803 shares and now owns 953,242 shares. Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $29 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. It has a 109.86 P/E ratio. The firm serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers.

