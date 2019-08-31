EPS for Korn Ferry (KFY) Expected At $0.77; Ford Motor Co (F) Sentiment Is 1.06

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 349 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 329 sold and decreased their holdings in Ford Motor Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ford Motor Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.28% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. KFY’s profit would be $44.86 million giving it 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Korn Ferry’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 555,730 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Korn Ferry shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 0.09% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 46,701 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 121,344 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,805 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Company has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 14,282 shares. Paradice Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 167,879 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 24,498 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 8,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) or 39 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 253,452 shares.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 7.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.

