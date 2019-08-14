EPS for Kohl's (KSS) Expected At $1.56; WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN ORDINARY SHARE (WXIBF) Shorts Decreased By 12.67%

WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WXIBF) had a decrease of 12.67% in short interest. WXIBF’s SI was 2.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.67% from 2.71M shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 911 days are for WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:WXIBF)’s short sellers to cover WXIBF’s short positions. It closed at $9.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report $1.56 EPS on August, 20 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. KSS’s profit would be $252.76M giving it 8.12 P/E if the $1.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Kohl's Corporation’s analysts see 155.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 5.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

WuXi Biologics Inc., an investment holding company, provides integrated biologics outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.89 billion. The firm offers services for the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant therapeutic proteins, fusion proteins, vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapy, and tissues. It has a 191.67 P/E ratio. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

