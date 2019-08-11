EPS for Kohl's (KSS) Expected At $1.56; Partner Investment Management LP Lowered By $643,314 Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report $1.56 EPS on August, 20 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. KSS’s profit would be $252.76M giving it 7.86 P/E if the $1.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Kohl's Corporation’s analysts see 155.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.19 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp analyzed 4,046 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)'s stock declined 3.85%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 2,138 shares with $340,000 value, down from 6,184 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned "Buy" rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has "Buy" rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with "Buy" on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 19 with "Buy". The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has "Buy" rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus has "Buy" rating and $232 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.