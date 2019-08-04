EPS for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Expected At $-0.35; Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shorts Increased By 17.09%

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 50,719 shares traded. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had an increase of 17.09% in short interest. BHB’s SI was 309,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.09% from 264,500 shares previously. With 21,000 avg volume, 15 days are for Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)’s short sellers to cover BHB’s short positions. The SI to Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc’s float is 2.05%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 18,952 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) has declined 12.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding firm for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $380.67 million. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, firms, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes.