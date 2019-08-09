EPS for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Expected At $0.33; Last Week Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $100 Maintain

Analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 28.KLXE’s profit would be $7.64M giving it 9.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 32.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 224,168 shares traded or 42.07% up from the average. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 251.67 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

