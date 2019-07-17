EPS for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Expected At $0.40; Strattec Security (STRT) Shorts Lowered By 6.44%

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) had a decrease of 6.44% in short interest. STRT’s SI was 85,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.44% from 91,600 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s short sellers to cover STRT’s short positions. The SI to Strattec Security Corporation’s float is 2.47%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 626 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has declined 15.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Strattec Security Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.93 million shares or 0.94% more from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 11,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 200 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Vanguard reported 153,668 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 14,700 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc reported 1,980 shares. Prelude Cap Lc has 1,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 0% or 60,165 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 256,516 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 109 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 310,510 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 209,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 244,761 shares. Pnc Services Gp stated it has 150 shares. Teton owns 0.54% invested in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 186,339 shares.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.75 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.